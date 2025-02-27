Unico Middle East and Africa, a leading player in general contracting for civil construction projects and interior fit-out sector, has announced the official acquisition of Takween Group, a leading UAE-based interior fit-out and construction company.

Founded in 1997, Takween today is a leading provider of comprehensive interior design solutions across multiple sectors, including F&B, commercial, residential, medical and retail.

With a strong 28-year legacy of passion and expertise, Takween has built a reputation for excellence in project execution, from inception to realisation and final delivery.

"This acquisition strengthens Unico MEA’s expansion into mega-sized new-fit projects, while Takween focuses on retrofit and small to mid-sized commercial, hospitality, and holiday home projects," said Nassim Abu Yousef, the Unico MEA Co-Founder, at the official signing ceremony held at Sofitel Hotel, Dubai Jumeirah Beach.

The acquisition agreement was signed by Maya Mina, the Managing Partner of Unico MEA and Osayd Kilani, Managing Partner of Takween Group.

The ceremony was attended by Vadim Abdullayev, CFO of Unico Group; Arqam Kilani, the Takween Co-Founder and other senior officials, thus marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both companies.

On the key takeover, Maya Mina said: "Our combined expertise, with Takween successful team, will deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, ensuring our clients benefit from a stronger service offering."

Unico Group Managing Partner Elchin Akhundov said: "This is a key step in our growth strategy for the Middle East, reflecting the group’s commitment to the region’s investment potential."

"We warmly welcome the Takween family to Unico MEA and look forward to achieving new milestones together," he added.

