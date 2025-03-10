Dubai – Talabat Holding has fully acquired InstaShop Limited, one of the leading online grocery delivery marketplaces in MENA, from Delivery Hero.

With this acquisition, Instashop will foster talabat’s grocery and retail offerings, while expanding its partner network across the MENA region, according to a recent press release.

Following the transaction, talabat's pro forma Grocery and Retail GMV1 for 2024 surpasses $2.50 billion, reinforcing its market leadership in the region.

The acquisition deal is expected to unlock operational and technology synergies across both businesses, with integration activities already underway.

The sale and purchase agreement, first announced in September 2024, was fully funded through talabat’s internal cash reserves, with a total consideration of $32 million.

Talabat began listing and trading its shares on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) under the ticker symbol TALABAT in December.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher