Saudi Arabian company Zahid Group’s bid to take over South African industrial giant Barloworld has hit a snag.

Shareholders of Barloworld voted against the buyout plan of Newco, a consortium of investors that include Entsha and Zahid Group, on Wednesday.

Last December, Barloworld confirmed Newco’s intention to buy the company’s entire issued share capital for ZAR 120 ($6.5) per share, valuing it at approximately $1.25 billion.

The deal did not get the requisite majority of votes from shareholders, thus a standby offer has been triggered, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed company said.

Zahid Group is a distributor of heavy equipment machinery in the region.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

