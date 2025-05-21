Cairo: EFG Finance, an EFG Holding company, has approved MaxAB-Wasoko’s acquisition of Fatura, its Egypt-based B2B e-marketplace, according to a press release.

This acquisition marks a pivotal step in MaxAB’s strategy to consolidate the B2B e-commerce and fintech space across Africa, according to a press release.

Belal El-Megharbel, CEO of MaxAB-Wasoko, commented: “By bringing together operational strength, product depth, and innovative fintech offerings, we’re setting a new standard for retail across the region.”

After integrating its features into the MaxAB-Wasoko platform, Fatura will be unified under the company’s brand. Hence, retailers will access a broader, more comprehensive product assortment that meets all their needs.

Founded in 2019 and acquired by EFG Holding’s unit Tanmeyah in 2022, Fatura has reached 626 wholesalers in 16 cities

Aladdin ElAfifi, CEO of EFG Finance, stated: “Integrating Fatura will drive meaningful business growth, and our role as a significant shareholder and board member supported by EFG Holding reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation in the fintech space.”

The integration is expected to drive topline growth and operational efficiency over the next 12–18 months.

Meanwhile, in the near term, the Fatura marketplace is projected to contribute around 25% of MaxAB’s Egypt revenue by the end of 2025, with strong momentum anticipated as the model is rolled out across the company’s other African markets.

