The Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) has given its approval for Emaar Misr Development Company to acquire 74.9999997% of the shares in Albro North Coast for Development.

In July, Emaar Misr for Development’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) approved the proposal submitted by the board to fully acquire Albro North Coast for Development via a share swap.

