AMMAN Tourism Minister Nayef Fayez on Thursday participated in the Travel and Connectivity Week, which is part of the Expo 2020 Dubai, and reviewed the main elements of the National Tourism Strategy that was recently launched to alleviate burdens on the sector and help it face the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the ministry seeks to utilise the opportunity to increase the number of tourists to the Kingdom in a way that follows the epidemiological status.

The minister stressed Jordans endeavours to empower local communities, enhance SMEs, provide jobs, and support the national economy through tourism, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat revealed the new tourist identity and its most prominent indicators, notably the history and civilisations in Jordan, such as the Nabataeans, Romans, Byzantines, Arameans, Edomites and Arabs.