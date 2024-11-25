The first meeting of the UAE-Finland Business Council held in Helsinki discussed promoting mutual investments and cooperation in different fields.

These include transport and logistics, education, aquaculture and food industries, biotechnology and health, information technology, artificial intelligence and digitalisation, energy and environmentally sustainable solutions.

Humaid Mohamed bin Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, emphasised the need to strengthen and diversify the trade partnership and mutual investments of the private sector in the two countries.

Bin Salem who headed the UAE side, highlighted the need to benefit from Finland's leadership in the fields of research and development, education and training, start-ups and innovation, among others.