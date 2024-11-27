Silal, Abu Dhabi’s leading agri-food and technology company, has signed a Musataha agreement with KEZAD Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones, announced at the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), to establish two cutting-edge AgTech initiatives in Al Ain Industrial City focused on sustainable farming and local food production.

The first initiative, in collaboration with Iyris – a world-leading sustainable agriClimate tech company advancing commercial in hot climates globally – is a revolutionary indoor farming project spanning 50,000 square metres, equivalent to 10 football fields.

Dedicated to cultivating premium berries, the project addresses the challenges of growing high-quality produce in the UAE’s desert climate and embodies Silal’s commitment to advancing local food production, reducing import dependency, and pushing the boundaries of agricultural technology.

The second initiative focuses on utilising advanced controlled-environment agriculture technologies across 100,000 square metres to cultivate high-value crops. It employs cutting-edge methods to drastically reduce water consumption, minimise carbon emissions, and maximise year-round yields, aligning with the UAE’s vision for food sustainability and environmental stewardship while reducing import dependencies.

Salmeen Alameri, CEO of Silal, highlighted the transformative potential of these initiatives. “These flagship initiatives underscore our commitment to advancing the UAE’s agricultural sector. By integrating cutting-edge technologies with sustainable practices, we aim to foster a thriving local food production ecosystem, enhance food security, and strengthen the country’s self-sufficiency efforts.”

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and creating ecosystems that empower such groundbreaking ventures in Abu Dhabi In line with our wise leadership vision for food security. Together with our stakeholders and partners, we are setting a global benchmark for agricultural excellence.”