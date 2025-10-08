Riyadh - Engagesoft, a Saudi AI-powered platform for employee engagement and organizational effectiveness, has secured $3.50 million in pre-series A funding led by Silicon Badia, according to a press release.

The funding will speed up the company’s AI roadmap and expand its Middle East reach amid growing demand for workplace intelligence.

The platform provides an integrated view of organizational health across engagement, culture, leadership effectiveness, and performance.

Omar Tahboub, CEO and Co-Founder of Engagesoft, commented: “This funding enables us to deliver the next generation of AI-powered insights across the employee lifecycle, positioning Engagesoft as the standard workplace culture platform.”

Founded in 2021, Engagesoft has rapidly scaled its customer base, growing annual recurring revenue more than tenfold over the past 18 months.

Meanwhile, the system serves 120 enterprise clients across seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Palestine.

It has gained traction with major regional firms, including Zamil Industrial, Edita, Nadec, Al Rajhi Takaful, Jamjoom, Binzagr, Juhayna, Tamimi Markets, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, and the Saudi Downtown Company.

Ibrahim Al Kaabi, Corporate Human Capital Director at Zamil Industrial, commented on the platform: “Its versatility allows us to capture meaningful feedback across all aspects of the employee experience, helping us shape a culture of engagement, growth, and high performance. We are standardizing Engagesoft across the organization and expanding its use into leadership assessments, onboarding, and offboarding.”

Omar Tahboub, CEO and Co-founder of Engagesoft, noted: “This funding enables us to deliver the next generation of AI-powered insights across the employee lifecycle, positioning Engagesoft as the standard workplace culture platform.”

Erass Majdoubeh, VC at Silicon Badia, stated: "At Silicon Badia, we see Engagesoft as a major opportunity at the intersection of MENA’s growing enterprise market and the global demand for better employee engagement.

The solution has processed over 10 million employee responses, helping organizations achieve an average 30% increase in engagement.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

