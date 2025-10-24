SHARJAH: Pacific and African representatives at the Sharjah Investment Forum–World Investment Conference (SIF–WIC 2025) called for a global shift in how investors assess risk and reward, urging greater recognition of the untapped potential in Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), and Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

During the session titled “Looking at the Glass Half Full – The Comparative Advantage of SIDS, LLDCs, and LDCs,” moderated by Dushyant Thakor, Deputy Executive Director of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), panellists discussed how inclusive policies, digital transformation, and sustainable resource management can unlock growth in smaller economies.

Joe Phillips, Managing Director of Beyond Borders Development Group, said investors must shift from risk aversion to opportunity recognition, noting that smaller economies “are often faster to reform, more agile to implement, and increasingly provide first-mover advantages in renewable energy, blue economy, and digital transformation.”

Tebantaake Keariki, Deputy Secretary at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kiribati, outlined her country’s efforts to attract responsible foreign investment through transparent legislation and a structured approval process under the Foreign Investment Act 2018. Kiribati recorded foreign direct investment worth US$5.11 million (AED19 million) in 2023, marking a 19.68 percent increase from 2022.

Saleh Saad Mohamed, Executive Director of the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA), presented Zanzibar’s sustainable investment approach based on the triple bottom line — people, planet, and prosperity. He cited the US$10 billion strategic partnership with Qatar as a milestone in the island’s economic transformation and noted ongoing efforts to diversify beyond tourism, which currently contributes about 30 percent of GDP and employs over half of the youth.

The session formed part of the two-day SIF–WIC 2025, held under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future.” The event brought together more than 10,000 participants from 142 countries to promote dialogue on inclusive, sustainable, and forward-looking investment strategies.