Dubai - Abu Dhabi-based legaltech startup Oqood has closed a $1 million seed funding round led by a group of angel investors to accelerate digital transformation in the legal sector.

The startup will use the investment to expand across the GCC region and further improve its smart digital platforms for client communication and workflow automation, according to a press release.

Founded by Khaled Al Rasheed, Oqood offers AI-driven legal solutions developed to streamline workflows and boost efficiency for law firms and corporate legal teams.

Its technology aims to automate repetitive processes, simplify documentation, and enhance communication between clients and lawyers.

Khaled Al Rasheed, Founder and CEO of Oqood, said: “This round reflects the growing investor interest in legal technology, a sector valued at more than $31 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at an annual rate of 9.4%.”

The company intends to position itself as a leading enabler of legal innovation in the region, supporting firms transitioning toward smarter, more efficient operations.

