ABU DHABI - Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based global investment management firm, today announced the launch of the Boreas S&P AI Data, Power & Infrastructure UCITS ETF (AI Data Power ETF), marking the company’s 20th Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) and second thematic ETF within its Boreas range.

Lunate Capital Limited, an Abu Dhabi-based global investment management firm licenced by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), a subsidiary of Lunate Holding RSC Limited, will act as the Investment Manager.

The launch represents the strengthening of Lunate’s public markets strategy to deliver a comprehensive range of investment products for institutional and individual investors.

The AI Data Power ETF adds to Lunate’s growing selection of thematic ETFs, designed to offer the next generation of investors efficient and seamless access to the structural trends expected to define the future economy. It is the first UCITS ETF to invest in the companies developing and delivering both the infrastructure and the power and grid systems essential for the growth and advancement of the AI economy.

The ETF’s development and structuring were supported by Northwind, the exclusive advisor to Lunate Capital Limited on ETF strategy. The firm is led by Geir Espeskog and Christopher Vass.

The ETF, tracking the S&P Transatlantic AI-Related Data Center & Power Supply Infrastructure Index, is expected to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on 25th November. It will hold the 35 companies best positioned to drive the greatest economic value from the theme globally, including Oracle, NextEra Energy, Siemens, ABB and Eaton Corp.

“The launch of the AI Data Power ETF, the 20th in our suite, marks a significant milestone in our strategy and follows the successful debut of the Boreas Solactive Quantum Computing ETF. This second thematic ETF expands our offering and addresses the growing demand from investors seeking access to the transformative themes shaping future economic value creation. It expands our thematic ETF offering as Lunate continues to focus on delivering innovative investment solutions," said Sherif Salem, Partner and Head of Public Markets at Lunate.

Geir Espeskog, Chief Executive Officer of Northwind, said, “ AI data centres are the factories of the digital age, and investment into AI and power infrastructure is projected to exceed $1 trillion annually by 2030. This is driving transformational growth in the companies building, running, and powering the AI economy. We’re pleased to support Lunate in their first-to-market launch of an innovative theme.”

Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said, “The upcoming listing of our 18th ETF and second thematic ETF underscores ADX’s commitment to broadening investment choices and offering opportunities aligned with investor needs. This ETF provides access to industries driving the growth of artificial intelligence, spanning industrials, utilities, technology, and real estate, and features leading global names such as Google, Amazon, Oracle, ABB, and Broadcom.”

Investors can subscribe through six Authorised Participants as well as through the ADX eIPO portal from 10th to 14th November 2025. The fund will trade under the ticker AIPOWR on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and will carry a total expense ratio of 49 basis points.