Egypt - Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company’s (EGYtrans) board agreed to increase EGYtrans Automotive Solutions’ capital to $1.5 million from $200,000, according to a bourse disclosure.

The board members greenlighted the transaction during their meeting that was held on February 23rd, 2025.

EGYtrans Automotive Solutions is a 99.99%-owned subsidiary of EGYtrans.

Established in 1973, the company is engaged in the provision of transport and logistics solutions in Egypt.

The company offers a range of services including sea freight, air freight, consolidation, warehousing, exhibitions, and project logistics and specialized transport. Other services include customs clearance, packing, and land transportation.

