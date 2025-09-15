Egypt’s Minister of Public Enterprise Sector, Mohamed El-Shimy, has stressed that the effective and optimal use of state-owned assets is a strategic priority for the ministry to maximise economic returns and ensure sustainability.

In an expanded meeting with the CEOs of the ministry’s affiliated holding companies, Shemy reviewed performance indicators, the status of ongoing projects, and future development plans for the various sectors, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The minister directed the companies to continue working on improving their performance, enhancing their competitiveness, and raising the efficiency of their employees to contribute to the goals of sustainable development and Egypt’s Vision 2030.

El-Shimy also emphasized the importance of regular and on-site follow-up of projects to ensure implementation according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency and within set timelines.

“Modernising the organisational structures of companies and developing management methods, along with implementing digital transformation programmes such as ERP systems, is a fundamental pillar for enhancing institutional performance and applying governance and transparency standards,” he said.

The minister described the human element as the “cornerstone of any development process,” stressing the importance of investing in continuous training, motivating employees, and improving the work environment, while adhering to the highest standards of occupational health and safety.

The meeting also reviewed investment opportunities and partnership projects with the private sector. The minister affirmed that expanding these partnerships and attracting local and foreign investment are key drivers for supporting growth and enhancing the competitiveness of the companies. He also stressed the need to adhere to the highest quality standards in products and services to strengthen the companies’ position in local and international markets.

