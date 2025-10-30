Dubai Investments is constructing a second production line for its wholly owned subsidiary, Emirates Float Glass (EFG), with an investment of 600 million UAE dirhams ($163 million), which will help the company expand its capacity.

The expansion will establish EFG as the only glass manufacturer in the GCC operating dual float lines and will also introduce the Ultra Clear Glass production line to meet the demand for architectural, solar and industrial glass applications.

The second float line expected to be fully operational by late 2027 to early 2028.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

