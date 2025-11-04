Cairo: Beltone Venture Capital, a subsidiary of the listed Beltone Holding, has exited from Morocco’s leading last-mile delivery and logistics platform Cathedis, achieving an exceptional 100% Internal Rate of Return (IRR).

This milestone marks the unit’s first regional exit and its third overall since inception, reflecting the company’s strong performance and its commitment to delivering growth across the MENA region, according to a press release.

Founded in 2023, Beltone Venture Capital has emerged as a key player in the regional investment landscape, managing $50 million in assets under management (AUM) and building a portfolio of 21 high-growth, technology-driven companies across strategic sectors in the region.

The company also manages a $5 million venture debt portfolio in line with its data-driven investment strategy and regional expansion vision.

Ali Mokhtar, CEO and Managing Partner of Beltone Venture Capital, commented: “We saw a clear opportunity in Cathedis Morocco’s leading last-mile delivery and logistics platform. We invested with vision, supported its growth, and exited with success.”

In February, Beltone Venture Capital announced a strategic equity investment in LNKO to expand across Africa.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

