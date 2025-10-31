ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Australian Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) have entered a strategic partnership designed to strengthen trade and investment between Abu Dhabi and Australia.

Signed by Mohamed Ali Al Kamali, Chief of Industry and Trade at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Mohamed Hage OAM, President and National Chairman of AACCI at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Investment Showcase in Sydney, the collaboration aims to ease pathways for Australian companies to accelerate market entry to Abu Dhabi’s high-growth sectors, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global investment hub.

AACCI is a national organisation focused on two-way trade and investment and relations between Australia and the 22 member states of the Arab League. With offices across major Australian cities and a growing footprint in the Gulf, AACCI has supported Australian companies exporting to or expanding into Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) markets and assisted Arab companies seeking to invest in Australia for over 40 years.

Under the agreement, ADIO and AACCI will exchange market intelligence, coordinate joint participation in signature events and organise AACCI member business delegations to Abu Dhabi to explore commercial opportunities and establish a presence in the emirate. The parties will also facilitate meetings between Abu Dhabi-based corporates and AACCI.

Mohamed Ali Al Kamali, Chief of Industry and Trade at ADIO, said, “Abu Dhabi offers expanding Australian companies a scalable platform, robust rule of law and a gateway to growth across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Through this collaboration with AACCI, ADIO will facilitate trade for Australian companies in Abu Dhabi and forge strategic partnerships that support Abu Dhabi’s growth and economic diversification goals."

Mohamed Hage OAM, President and National Chairman, AACCI, commented, “AACCI is committed to mobilising our member network to realise new export, investment and partnership opportunities in Abu Dhabi. Working with ADIO, we will guide Australian businesses through on-the-ground requirements, connect them with Abu Dhabi corporates and investors and curate programmes that convert interest into outcomes.”

ADIO is leading a high-level Abu Dhabi Investment & Trade delegation to Sydney to increase the emirate’s investment footprint in Australia and establish long-term economic connections. The mission includes engagements with Australian family offices, corporations and investors, as well as strategic institutions and innovation hubs across sectors such as advanced manufacturing, sustainable technologies, food security and life sciences.

This agreement aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader economic vision to deepen ties with high-growth markets and welcome high-quality companies that bring technology, talent and investment. It also reinforces the UAE’s bilateral ties with Australia, which enter its 50th year of diplomatic relations with strong momentum, and marks the beginning of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into effect from 1st October 2025.