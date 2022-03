NEW DELHI- India has adequate stocks of vaccines across states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as a surge in new COVID-19 infections led by the Omicron variant intensified across the country.

India reported 247,417 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the most since late May, according to data from the health ministry.

