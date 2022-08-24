ABU DHABI: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced that the emirate's trainee doctor specialists will have access to Canadian accredited training programmes as part of the Abu Dhabi academic healthcare training institutions in addition to increased opportunities for fellowship in Canada.

Medical professionals across Abu Dhabi's sector will also benefit from the hybrid educational and specialised training opportunities offered by Royal College Canada International (RCI) – the international contracting arm of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (Royal College).

The collaboration is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between DoH and RCI, a not-for-profit organisation that was created to promote and deliver the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada's programmes and services within targeted international markets.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, and Dr. Susan Moffatt–Bruce, President and CEO of RCI, and CEO the Royal College.

As per the MoU, both entities will join hands to exchange knowledge and share best practices in the field of healthcare, especially in postgraduate medical education, research, and healthcare practice innovation, to elevate patient experience and improve medical outcomes. Both entities will facilitate conversations and exchange experiences that support setting standards for postgraduate medical education and family medicine.

It also seeks to improve access to sub-specialisation and fellowship training opportunities in Canadian programmes for postgraduate medical trainees at Abu Dhabi's institutions. In addition, the MoU will promote access to the cross-training of postgraduate medical specialists in both Canadian and Abu Dhabi academic healthcare training institutions with accredited status from the Royal College.

Al Kaabi commented, "Under the directives of our wise leadership, the DoH continues to collaborate with leading regional and international partners to strengthen the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi and provide the best medical practices to all members of the community. We are proud to join forces with Royal College Canada International to share expertise and best practices and provide our healthcare professionals with world-class resources and knowledge exchange opportunities. We are confident that collaboration brings great achievements and celebratory milestones in both countries."

Dr. Moffatt-Bruce said, "We very much look forward to working with the Department of Health and its affiliated institutions on their continued journey to advance postgraduate medical education in Abu Dhabi. Several years in discussion and co-creation, this collaborative opportunity and the formalisation of ideas and plans are very exciting. As a leader in specialty medical education that advances learning for residents and specialist physicians to deliver the best health care for all, we are in a unique position to support Abu Dhabi's Department of Health and their many partners."

The signing witnessed the attendance of Marcy Grossman, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE; Dr. Huda Huda Almuaini, Executive Director of Strategy; and Laila Al Zubaidi, Division Director Healthcare Workforce Licensing & Medical Education at DoH.