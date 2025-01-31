Mubasher: EVOTEQ, a Dubai-based solutions provider, has partnered with Digital Access to Finance (DAF), the Egyptian company managing the implementation and operation of the Egyptian Drug Authority’s (EDA) national track-and-trace system.

This collaboration will bring a cutting-edge solution to Egypt, marking a pivotal step toward redefining medicine traceability, enhancing patient safety, combating counterfeit drugs and managing potential drug shortages, according to a press release.

Founder and Managing Director of DAF, Hatem Kandeel, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to adopting world-class innovations that safeguard patient health and strengthen Egypt’s healthcare ecosystem.”

Kandeel noted: “Once we have launched in Egypt, I envision that DAF and EVOTEQ will expand to MENA region and Africa as the established service providers in the pharmaceutical regulation domain.”

He added: “Integrating cutting edge solutions within our systems in collaboration with EVOTEQ ensures that every step of the healthcare supply chain is secure, efficient, transparent and will add value to the pharma-manufacturing field in Egypt.”

The partnership was formalised through signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in the presence of the CEO of the Egyptian Company for Medical Investment, Ahmed Afifi, on the third day of Arab Health 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Center. It strategically builds on EVOTEQ’s proven success in revolutionizing healthcare traceability in the UAE.

CEO of EVOTEQ, Jihad Tayara, said: “Our collaboration with DAF Egypt is more than a partnership; it’s a shared mission to elevate healthcare standards and protect lives.”

Tayara noted: “By extending our joint capabilities to Egypt, we are addressing critical challenges in medicine authentication and laying the foundation for a future where trust and transparency are at the core of every healthcare system.”

The partnership is established to serve Egypt’s healthcare framework will empower the Egyptian Drug Authority to monitor and validate medicines with unmatched precision, building on the successes already achieved by EVOTEQ in the UAE in combating counterfeit medicines, optimizing supply chains, and ensuring patients receive safe, authentic treatments for their wellbeing and safety.

Additionally, this MoU is a bold step toward a more innovative and safer healthcare ecosystem across the MENA region and Africa.

By combining EVOTEQ’s expertise in secure supply chain solutions with DAF Egypt’s leadership in regulatory systems, this partnership is poised to redefine global standards in medicine traceability and patient care.

