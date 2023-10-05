RIYADH — As of 2022 there has been a decrease of 75 percent in the rate of infectious diseases from 44 percent in 2018, thanks to the effective implementation of the Saudi Health Sector Transformation Program (HSTP).

It has also been instrumental in bringing down infection rates and curbing eight infectious diseases such as hepatitis C, dengue fever, tuberculosis, malaria, measles, rubella, neonatal tetanus, and HIV.



The HSTP, one of the programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, announced the health transformation indicators in maintaining public health, through the “Public Health Authority (Weqaya). The Council of Ministers decided to transform the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control into the Public Health Authority in 2021 as an independent body.



As part of Saudi Vision 2030, the HSTP was established to contribute to the realization of the vibrant society, one of the main pillars of the Vision. To meet its objectives, the program seeks to restructure the health sector, consequently enhancing its capabilities as an effective, integrated ecosystem that sets the health of every member of society at the forefront of its priorities. The program will work to achieve improved health and healthcare services in cooperation with all public and private health sector bodies, and in alignment with the strategic national objectives of the Vision 2030.



It is noteworthy that the Weqaya is dealing with enhancing prevention against diseases and health risks, and raising public preparedness to respond to health emergencies, by harnessing efforts to organize the relevant authorities in this role to enhance prevention against health risks as a stage before treatment and to avoid the need for the beneficiary to resort to it.

