Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech said on Thursday that their Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a strong immune response against the currently circulating BA.5 and the BA.4 subvariants of Omicron.

The companies said data from a trial in adult patients showed that the booster dose showed a substantial increase in neutralizing antibody levels against the BA.4/BA.5 variants. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)