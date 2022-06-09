Riyadh – Astellas Pharma, a Japanese pharmaceutical company, has launched its scientific and technical office in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh.

The inauguration comes in line with Astellas’ objective to provide the Saudi healthcare infrastructure with medicines and treatments, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the newly established office aims to facilitate collaboration with major stakeholders, industry partners, healthcare providers, and local authorities.

Through Riyadh office, the Tokyo-based company will create new job opportunities for Saudi citizens and deliver new skills among local communities.

Leon Moore, President of International Markets Commercial at Astellas, said: “Our scientific and technical office in Riyadh is a natural extension of the work we are already doing globally and aligned with the Saudi government’s efforts to provide world-class and comprehensive healthcare to patients.”

