Saudi Arabia - As Saudi Arabia plans to invest more than $65 billion to develop the country’s healthcare infrastructure, the gears are shifting to create a highly comprehensive and accessible healthcare sector.

With the exponential growth it is witnessing, the Kingdom continues to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure to meet increased demand and better prepare for future challenges.



Najla Al Hudaib, Senior Country Manager at Houston Methodist Global Health Care Services, said “Alongside our strategic partners in Saudi Arabia, Houston Methodist has been at the forefront of this transformation, partnering with and supporting the Kingdom’s efforts in human capacity building through education and transformational leadership, as well as sharing best practices in patient care and health care innovation.”



Houston Methodist began welcoming patients from Saudi Arabia in the 1960’s. The hospital’s world-renowned heart surgeon Dr. Michael DeBakey inaugurated the open-heart surgery program at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre by performing the first open-heart surgery at the hospital’s Riyadh branch in 1975. Houston Methodist has continued to expand its partnerships with key Saudi health care institutions, supporting the local health care sector and translating international standards to the national sector.



Al Hudaib added that “2023 marked a special year for us, as we witnessed extended partnerships and the establishment of new ones. From graduating more than 100 Saudi health care leaders who took part in the Global Transformation Leadership program, that was designed and implemented as part of an ongoing collaboration between Houston Methodist Global, the Ministry of Health and Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, to renewing and signing new MoUs with the likes of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, King Saud Medical City, Zahra Breast Cancer Association and Rofaida Women’s Health Organization and many others.”



In its recent release, Houston Methodist Hospital was ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll hospitals and was tied for the No. 1 hospital in Texas Additionally, Houston Methodist ranked in 10 specialties - nine specialties taking a spot in the top 20, and two of those in the top 5. The top specialities included: cancer (20 tied); cardiology, heart and vascular surgery (14); diabetes and endocrinology (4); gastroenterology/GI surgery (5); geriatrics (15); obstetrics and gynecology (tied at 25); neurology/neurosurgery (11); orthopedics (tied at 16); pulmonology and lung surgery (15); and urology (16).



“As a leader in health care innovation, Houston Methodist is well positioned to support Saudi Arabia in its healthcare sector development and transition and we look forward to expanding our contributions and the value we bring to the table,” concluded Al Hudaib.

