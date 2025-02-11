Egypt’s Universal Health Insurance System (UHIS) aims to provide healthcare coverage for all citizens and improve service quality, according to Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania A. Al-Mashat.

Speaking at the Universal Health Insurance Authority’s Annual Forum, Al-Mashat emphasized that the state is encouraging private sector involvement and receiving support from international partners to implement the UHIS.

Al-Mashat stated that the UHIS supports the development of healthcare services, especially for lower-income citizens, and enhances electronic services in hospitals and medical centres across several governorates.

She highlighted the system’s potential as a driver of productivity, innovation, and national competitiveness, affirming that Egypt’s people are its greatest asset.

Al-Mashat outlined the government’s commitment to strategic partnerships with international entities, as detailed in Egypt Vision 2030. The World Bank (WB), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the French Development Agency (AFD) are key partners financing the UHIS.

The Minister added that strong partnerships and strategic investments, including those from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), are crucial for this transformation. She stressed the importance of an incentivising environment for the private sector, citing recent legislation and opportunities for expansion in several governorates.

The UHIS is essential for Egypt Vision 2030, enhancing the country’s ability to provide humane health coverage. Cooperation with IFC and WB is based on investment priorities.

