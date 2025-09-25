Egypt’s Minister of Health and Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to follow up on the settlement of outstanding debts within the framework of the national unified medical procurement system, the Ministry of Health announced.

The meeting brought together Hesham Stait, head of the Unified Procurement Authority, along with senior officials from the Health Ministry.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar stated that discussions focused on the progress made in implementing previous recommendations, the positive outcomes achieved so far, and the remaining challenges in the system. The talks also included a review of financial management practices aimed at improving the efficiency and sustainability of the medical procurement process.

Officials presented data on debt amounts that have already been settled across various sectors and outlined proposed measures for completing the repayment of remaining liabilities. The ministry emphasized that resolving these debts is critical to ensuring the continuous availability of medicines and medical supplies in hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide.

Minister Abdel Ghaffar underscored the importance of coordination among all relevant entities to establish a clear implementation roadmap and timeline for settling debts, while also safeguarding the financial rights of both the state and its suppliers.

He further directed the formation of a specialized committee tasked with reviewing and auditing expenditures and consumption patterns across ministry-affiliated healthcare institutions. The goal, he said, is to strengthen financial oversight and ensure optimal use of available resources.

