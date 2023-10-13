Saudi Arabia - Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah has achieved a milestone by successfully conducting a heart surgery using the state-of-the-art Da Vinci surgical robot. This marks the first time such advanced technology has been employed in the region's private healthcare sector.



Led by Dr. Uthman Al-Uthman, the surgical team carried out a successful Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting on the main artery of an 80-year-old patient—a highly complex procedure that demands utmost precision.



The Da Vinci robotic surgery system, known for its cutting-edge capabilities, features an arm equipped with a camera and other arms connected to surgical instruments. During the procedure, the surgeon controls these robotic arms while seated in front of a control screen linked to a computer near the operating table. This advanced control unit provides the surgeon with an enlarged, high-definition display of the surgical site using three-dimensional technology.



The success of this heart surgery at Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital signifies a significant leap for private hospitals in the Middle East. By embracing this innovative technology, the hospital aims to mitigate risks and complications associated with conventional surgical procedures, aligning with its steadfast commitment to delivering the highest standards of healthcare and ensuring an exceptional patient experience.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).