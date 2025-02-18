ABU DHABI - Burjeel Holdings has announced its plan to establish the leading radiation oncology network in the GCC, following its successful acquisition of an 80% stake in Dubai-based Advanced Care Oncology Centre (ACOC), renowned for its specialised expertise in radiation therapy, nuclear medicine, and chemotherapy services.

This transformative initiative aims to redefine cancer care delivery in the region, leveraging ACOC’s expertise to build a network that ensures accessible and advanced oncology treatment.

Burjeel has acquired the equity stake in ACOC for AED92 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, with an option to acquire the remaining stake.

The planned ACOC-branded network aims to strategically improve oncology access in underserved markets across the GCC. The stand-alone centres, which are part of the network, will serve as trusted hubs for radiation therapy. Each centre will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including state-of-the-art LINAC systems, AI-driven radiation planning, and precision imaging tools.

By offering focused and dedicated radiation therapy services, the centres will establish a robust platform for referrals from a broad network of healthcare providers.

John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “Our vision is to establish a comprehensive and advanced oncology network in the GCC, addressing unmet needs in specialised cancer care. By building on ACOC’s legacy of excellence, we will bring accessible, high-quality radiation oncology services closer to patients, significantly enhancing cancer care outcomes across the region. This network will not only support early intervention and treatment but will also connect seamlessly with the Burjeel Cancer Institute for advanced therapies.”