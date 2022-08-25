Renowned UAE-based pharmacy group, BinSina has announced its foray into the Oman market with the launch of its flagship outlet at the Mall of Oman.

The state-of-the-art pharmacy’s grand opening began with a ribbon-cutting by Dr Ibrahim Bin Nasser Al Rashdi, Assistant Director General of medical supplies at Ministry of Health Oman.

Officiated by Dr Doaa Marouf, Chief Executive Officer of Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) Pharma, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by a presentation, photoshoot and tour of the pharmacy for invited guests and the media.

Ongoing success

Speaking on the sidelines of the pharmacy’s grand opening, Dr Marouf said: “Our ongoing success allows us to continue growing and expanding our network of pharmacies in the GCC, and with that opportunity we bring our innovative and modernised approach to managing pharmacies and customer experiences to the people of Oman. Particularly those residing and working in the vicinity of Mall of Oman.”

“Our flagship outlet offers a complete range of products and services. We couple these products and service offerings with a strong team of experienced pharmacists, who will deliver personalised services and a more holistic approach to wellness to our customers in Oman,” he added.

Strategically located in the centre of the city at Mall of Oman in Bawshar, BinSina is a trusted brand that promotes good health and wellness. The Pharmacy is located at the Mall of Oman’s 2nd Floor (Shop J14); and dispenses a wide range of products and special offers including Healthcare, Vitamins and Supplements, Over The Counter (OTC) medicines, Personal Care, Baby Care, Skin Care, Cosmetics, Fitness, Homecare, and Health Foods. It is staffed by experienced trained pharmacists who will serve the community in Muscat and neighbouring areas.

Growing network

BinSina is one of the leading pharmacies in the UAE with a growing network of more than 120 outlets. Established in 1965, as part of Ibn Sina Group Pharmacies (LLC) and Al Khayyat Investments, BinSina is UAE’s first pharmacy chain that brings more than 57 years of expertise from the world of health, wellness and beauty.

Focusing on a community's ever-growing needs, BinSina works with brands and partners, to offer quality products that aim at promoting a healthy lifestyle.

