Alameda Healthcare Group has inaugurated its first annual medical conference under the theme “Culture of Excellence.” The event, bringing together more than 4,000 physicians, specialists, policymakers, and international experts, has been described as the largest private-sector medical gathering ever held in Egypt.

The two-day conference, launched under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, was officially opened by Fahd Khater, Chairperson of Alameda, in the presence of CEO Nibras Mishra, Chief Medical Advisor and Ethics Committee Chairperson Hossam Hosni, and senior government officials — reflecting the growing role of public-private collaboration in advancing Egypt’s healthcare system in line with the Vision 2030 health strategy.

The programme featured 26 scientific sessions, six specialised workshops, and 110 speakers, including prominent local and global experts. A key highlight was the live broadcast of surgeries from operating rooms at Al Salam International Hospital in Maadi, one of Alameda’s flagship facilities. Participants also received 17 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours accredited by the Egyptian Health Council, underscoring Alameda’s commitment to medical education, evidence-based practice, and enhanced patient care.

Organisers said the conference seeks to foster knowledge exchange, reduce medical errors, and promote innovation in clinical practice. “Scientific knowledge and continuous medical education are the cornerstone of a resilient healthcare system and essential to improving patient outcomes,” Alameda said in a statement.

In his keynote address, CEO Nibras Mishra unveiled Alameda’s five-year expansion strategy through 2028, which will see the group increase its capacity to more than 1,700 beds and 15 outpatient clinics nationwide. Plans include managing a new hospital in Madinaty in partnership with Talaat Moustafa Group and establishing a new facility in Saudi Arabia built to international standards. The group is also continuing major upgrades to Al Salam International Hospital in Maadi and Dar Al Fouad Hospital in 6th of October City.

The conference concluded with a call for stronger collaboration between academia, healthcare providers, and industry leaders. By combining scientific sessions, live surgeries, workshops, and interactive discussions, Alameda has positioned itself not only as a driver of medical innovation in Egypt but also as a regional leader in delivering world-class healthcare solutions aimed at providing the highest standards of care to every patient.