Gulf carriers on Thursday cancelled passenger flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan’s biggest city, after violent protests broke out in the Central Asian state.

Services between Dubai and Almaty that were scheduled to operate on January 6 had been suspended “due to the situation” in the area, according to a Flydubai spokesperson.

Another budget carrier, Air Arabia, had also cancelled its passenger flight from the Kazakh city, the airline’s website showed. Air Arabia was supposed to operate flight G9254 from Almaty to Sharjah at 3:55 pm today.

Thousands of protesters stormed the main square in Almaty on Wednesday after a fuel price increase. The unrest has prompted the oil- producing country’s Cabinet to quit.

The government has recently lifted price controls on liquefied petroleum gas.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

