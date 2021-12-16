PHOTO
RIYADH: Low-cost airline flyadeal will begin flights from Saudi Arabia to Egypt from Jan. 6, 2022.
The company, a subsidiary of Saudia, will operate the Cairo-Riyadh route twice a day, with flights in both directions as a first stage.
Egypt is the third international destination for flyadeal, following Dubai and Kuwait, bringing the number of domestic and international stations to 16.
Reservations are now available, according to the company’s press release.
