Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) signed a cooperation agreement with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday, in Riyadh in the fields of fintech (finance technology) and innovation.



The agreement was signed by SAMA Governor Ayman Al-Sayari and Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, representing MAS.



The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration and foster mutual development of the two organizations. It seeks to facilitate activities in international markets while respecting the rights and obligation of both parties, provide a robust framework for cooperation between the innovation departments of both organizations, establish effective mechanisms for sharing information regarding fintech and innovation, promote their utilization in the markets, and enhance cooperation and foster coordinated efforts in areas of mutual interest.



The cooperation agreement represents a landmark milestone in advancing fintech and innovation, showing high commitment to leveraging resources and expertise available to both parties.