Saudi Arabia - Madkhol Capital, a fintech innovator specializing in robo-advisory investment solutions, announced today the successful closure of its $2.2 million Seed funding round.

The round was co-led by Seize | Institute of Consulting and Business Solutions and numu Angel Investing Community, with participation from prominent individual Angel investors.



Launched in 2023 following regulatory approval from the Financial Market Authority, Madkhol Capital empowers investors with [insert specific service/value proposition, e.g., "AI-driven, Shariah-compliant portfolio management tools designed to democratize access to wealth growth opportunities"].



Saad Bin Atyan, Co-Founder and CEO of Madkhol Capital, expressed gratitude to investors, stating: “This funding underscores confidence in our mission to revolutionize financial inclusion and align with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we aim to bridge gaps in the financial sector, enabling individual investors to achieve sustainable growth. These funds will accelerate the development of AI-powered solutions, expand our client base, and unlock new market opportunities.”



Dr. Awad Al Ruwaithi , CEO of Seize | Institute of Consulting and Business Solutions , highlighted Madkhol Capital’s strategic positioning: “Our investment reflects the immense potential of WealthTech and robo-advisory markets. Madkhol’s specialized business model and ability to modernize traditional financial systems set them apart as a leader in Saudi Arabia’s evolving fintech landscape.”



Fahad Al Mansur, CEO of numu Angel Investing Community, emphasized collaboration: “Numu is committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem for tech startups and angel investors. Madkhol Capital exemplifies the transformative opportunities we seek—innovative technologies that strengthen economic foundations and advance digital infrastructure, paving the way for a sustainable future.”



Madkhol Capital is a Riyadh-based fintech company revolutionizing investment management through AI-driven robo-advisory platforms. Regulated by the Financial Market Authority, the company combines advanced technology with financial expertise to deliver accessible, transparent, and personalized wealth management solutions.



numu Angel Investing Community connects visionary investors with high-potential startups, driving innovation and economic diversification in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

