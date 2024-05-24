Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, and Ooredoo Fintech, announced a groundbreaking extension to their partnership aimed at revolutionizing fintech services in Oman.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the region’s digital transformation journey, as both entities join forces to offer innovative solutions through Ooredoo’s wallet platform.

Building on their existing strategic alliance, which to date has focused on the market leading Ooredoo Money proposition in Qatar, QNB will serve as the settlement bank for Ooredoo Fintech’s mobile wallet in Oman, leveraging its extensive expertise in banking and finance to facilitate seamless transactions and enhance its user experience. The partnership will empower consumers in Oman to enjoy a wide range of financial services directly from their mobile devices, including mobile payments, fund transfers, bill payments, and more.

Commenting on the partnership, Khalid Ahmed Al Sada, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Corporate and Institutional Banking, stated, “We are excited to collaborate with Ooredoo Fintech to bring cutting-edge fintech solutions to Oman. This partnership aligns with our commitment to supporting innovation in the countries we operate. By leveraging our robust banking infrastructure and Ooredoo’s expansive reach, we aim to empower individuals and businesses with convenient, secure, and accessible financial services.”

Similarly, Michelangelo Giacco, CEO of Ooredoo Fintech, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, “We are dedicated to leveraging technology to enrich the lives of our customers. This partnership with QNB represents a significant step towards realizing this vision, as we combine our expertise to deliver innovative fintech solutions tailored to the needs of the Omani market. Together, we aim to redefine the future of digital wallets and drive financial inclusion across the Sultanate.”

The partnership between QNB and Ooredoo Fintech underscores their shared commitment to fostering financial inclusion and driving digital innovation in Oman.

