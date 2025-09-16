Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank has signed a strategic agreement with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to enable Unified Payments Interface (UPI) QR code acceptance across its merchant network in Qatar.

This milestone expands the global reach of UPI, strengthening its position as a trusted enabler of seamless cross-border digital payments.

UPI is a widely used digital payment method in India, processing over 20 billion transactions monthly as of August 2025.

Through this agreement, Commercial Bank will introduce UPI acceptance across its wide merchant base, offering customers reliable, real-time, and user-friendly payment options. The partnership will focus on broadening payment choices for Indian travellers elevating their payment experience across retail, hospitality, and F&B sectors.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking, Commercial Bank said, “This collaboration with NPCI International reflects Commercial Bank’s commitment to innovation and responsiveness to market needs. UPI is a proven success in India, and we are proud to support its expansion in Qatar, enhancing convenience and customer experience across our network.”

Ritesh Shukla, MD & CEO of NPCI International, said, “We are happy to partner with Commercial Bank to expand UPI acceptance in Qatar. This collaboration will soon enable Indian travellers to experience the same convenience, simplicity and trust they experience when using UPI in India.”

This agreement underlines Commercial Bank’s leadership in digital transformation, expanding secure and convenient payment solutions for customers while contributing to the future of cashless transactions in Qatar and NIPL’s commitment to expanding UPI’s global presence, enabling secure and convenient cross-border payments, advancing the future of cashless transactions.

