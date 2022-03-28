ArabFinance: Egypt ranks first among most promising and lucrative fintech markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), according to an infographic published on March 27th by the Egyptian Cabinet Information and Decision Marking Support Center (IDSC).

Egypt has between 62 million and 72 million potential fintech customers, the infographic showed.

As a result, the most populous Arab country came first in MENA in terms of the number of potential fintech customers, followed by Iran, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Algeria.

IDSC’s data also showed an increase in smartphone and internet penetration rates in Egypt.