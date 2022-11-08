

CoinMena, a crypto asset service provider in Bahrain, said it has reached a partnership deal with Carlton Real Estate, under which investors in the kingdom will be able to purchase real estate property using crypto assets.

A category 3 company regulated and licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, CoinMena caters to the entire Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

The trading platform allows retail and institutional investors access to digital assets investments and directly connects their bank accounts with their CoinMena wallets to facilitate quick and frictionless money transfers.

Carlton, a Bahrain-based company established in 1996, is a certified broker with a Rera-Bahrain licence and offers a wide range of real estate services to corporate and individual clients throughout the kingdom.

"We are pleased to diversify the payment options for our customers, as we always strive to keep pace with the best modern technologies in terms of management, financing, and brokerage," remarked Ali Adnan Mahmood, the Deputy Managing Director of Carlton Real Estate.

"We are proud to be the first real estate brokerage company in the kingdom to accept crypto asset transactions for property purchases and other real estate services through our partnership with CoinMena – the crypto asset service provider licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain," he added.

CoinMena Founders Talal Tabbaa and Dina Sam’an expressed delight at partnering with one of the leading real estate brokerage companies in Bahrain to facilitate transactions via cryptocurrencies.

"As adoption continues to grow in the region, we see significant opportunities to use cryptocurrencies to purchase real-world assets. Crucially, this Carlton partnership also signals to the market that cryptocurrencies are maturing and gaining mainstream acceptance as a viable medium of exchange, they said in a joint statement.

Bahrain has been actively experimenting with crypto and blockchain technology since adopting crypto regulations, the duo stated.

In January, CBB completed a digital payments trial in collaboration with JPMorgan’s blockchain and cryptocurrency unit Onyx.

CoinMena, the Bahrain-headquartered company, is pioneering a new wave of institutional partnerships in the region, including its latest partnership with Visa to offer a host of exclusive services, including the CoinMena Visa Card, which can be used at millions of merchants worldwide.

