BKN301 Group launched its BKN301 banking-as-a-service (BaaS) Orchestrator solution to reshape the financial landscape in the MENA region, according to a press release.

The platform aims to enable businesses of all sizes, particularly fintech companies and traditional banks, to incorporate financial features into their value propositions.

BKN301’s BaaS Orchestrator solution is developed to tackle the challenges encountered by fintech companies and traditional banks while building a robust infrastructure for their financial services.

It helps companies to boost the banking and payment experience in addition to offering a scalable solution with flexible APIs for market expansion.

Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO of BKN301, stated: “Our goal is to build a future in which financial services are universally accessible. Through the launch of BKN301 BaaS Orchestrator, we seek to drive innovation as well as bridge gaps between conventional and digital experiences.”

“The platform aims to help companies extend their services into the financial domain, improve customer engagement and create new revenue streams,” Muccioli added.

Mahesh Paolini-Subramanya, CTO at BKN301, said: “Our BKN301 BaaS Orchestrator offers the freedom to choose which API version to integrate. The platform’s dedication to continuous evolution enables it to iterate rapidly and adapt to the changing demands of the region’s financial market.”

As for the new BaaS Orchestrator platform, the company coordinates its proprietary BaaS core modules and third-party system integrations to secure several financial features to be incorporated into a business’s products.

