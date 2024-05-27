Saudi-based payment processing company PayTabs Group has partnered with financial management solutions provider NuMetric.

The partnership enhances online invoice collection and automation, improving the overall platform experience for NuMetric users, according to a press release.

They will have direct access to PayTabs' payment orchestration platform, enabling seamless service integration.

This initiative allows NuMetric users to fully leverage PayTabs' platform and dashboards for smooth, secure, and efficient transactions.

Samer Haddad, Founder and CEO of NuMetric, said: "Incorporating the PayTabs payment platform into our system is aimed at simplifying and securing the online payment process for our users, thereby elevating their overall experience."

Eyad Musharbash, Regional General Manager – Regional Head and Operating Partner Levant Region, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar, at PayTabs, stated: “This exciting collaboration brings together the potential growth and opportunities and strengthening bond between the two organisations focusing on enhancing online invoice collection and automation and improving the digital landscape and technologies provided in the Saudi Arabian and Jordanian markets.”

