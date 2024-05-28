Arab Finance: Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA) has signed a cooperation protocol with Banque Misr to provide online payment and collection services at the former’s affiliated healthcare facilities, as per a statement.

The services will be provided to EHA-affiliated entities in the governorates where a comprehensive health insurance system is being implemented.

The agreement covers the provision of ATMs and points of sale at the facilities, along with opening banking units at these facilities.

It also includes offering training programs to staff members on the mechanisms of financial and banking inclusion.

