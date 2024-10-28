Leading solar developer X-Noor, a joint venture between global solar leader X-ELIO and GCC infrastructure group Dutco, showcased its premium storage technologies as well as its smarter energy-efficient solutions at The Solar &Storage Live KSA & Future Energy Live KSA 2024 held recently in Riyadh.

Held at the Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Conferences Center, The Solar Show KSA attracted key stakeholders from across the energy sector.

The event brought together utilities, IPPs, financiers, government officials, and energy innovators to address the region’s energy challenges and future-proof its infrastructure.

X-Noor said its key solutions took centrestage at The Solar Show KSA, the largest renewable energy exhibition in Saudi Arabia, for the first time having made significant progress toward the region’s renewable energy goals, the premier provider of sustainable solar energy solutions.

X-Noor participated alongside over 300 exhibitors, more than 150 speakers, and 10,000 attendees, contributing to discussions on the future of renewable energy.

The two-day event featured major solutions providers at the forefront of the transition to a greener, smarter, more energy-efficient kingdom.

Marking X-Noor’s presence at the Solar Show KSA 2024, its Chief Technology Officer Wasif Shaikh took part in a panel discussion, leading the ‘Decarbonisation Pathways for the C&I Sector in KSA’ session, offering valuable insights into the future of renewable energy for the commercial and industrial sectors.

During his talk, Shaikh highlighted the key drivers of solar PV adoption in the region, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the growing demand for electricity. It comes as part of its commitment to advancing renewable energy and decarbonisation.

The CTO also provided updates on regulatory frameworks supporting renewable energy for C&I customers, emphasising the importance of Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) and energy efficiency measures in achieving decarbonisation and enhancing sustainability.

Accompanying Shaikh were Jesus Gutierrez, General Manager of X-NOOR, and the team from X-ELIO, X-NOOR’s shareholder company, who further highlighted their dedication to advancing solar solutions in the Kingdom.

In addition to his presentation, Shaikh took part in an engaging panel discussion on the topic of ‘Leading the Charge and Breaking Boundaries: The Intersection of Solar and Battery Technology in Driving Change’, alongside four prominent industry leaders.

Gutierrez said: "It was an honour to be part of The Solar Show KSA 2024 and to share the stage with some of the industry’s leading figures. X-NOOR’s vision of creating a greener and more efficient future aligns perfectly with the goals of this event and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030."

"We were delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to the conversation, lend our expertise, and are excited for the future as we continue advancing sustainable solutions in the Kingdom," he added.

As part of its future plans, X-Noor also engaged in numerous stakeholder meetings and discussions with potential clients at The Solar Show KSA 2024 to explore upcoming projects that will further solidify its role as a leader in the kingdom’s renewable energy landscape.

Building on over X-Elio’s 18 years of expertise in sustainable energy solutions, X-Noor said it remains steadfast in its mission to expand its presence in the Saudi market.

Committed to fostering a greener tomorrow, the company continues to implement large-scale zero-carbon initiatives, leveraging Saudi Arabia’s abundant solar resources while adhering to the highest international and regional standards, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).