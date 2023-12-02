DUBAI - João Gomes Cravinho, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Portugal, underscored the importance of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) at a time “when the world needs to return to the right track to protect the planet from the effects of climate and environmental issues."

Minister Cravinho told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that this COP is extremely important as it is the first edition to conduct the Global Stocktake, which indications were not satisfactory enough, adding that “we must intensify our efforts and work harder during COP28.”

He said that the world must find a balance to achieve climate neutrality targets and review the plans that can and must be implemented to fast-track green transition and maintain the highest levels of local, regional and international commitment to ensure a fair transition.

Minister Cravinho highlighted the role of COP28 in striving to achieve global targets, adding that COP28 in Dubai is the closest example to the ideal plans that must be developed. ”We need to push hard to reach an integrated agreement in COP28 to ensure that we do not fall behind in a way that is unsustainable for the planet and its population."

In the context of the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today during the World Climate Action Summit on the establishment of a US$30 billion Global Climate Fund, Minister Cravinho emphasised the qualitative addition that this fund will form specifically on island states, as they are the most exposed to climate challenges due to the oceans.

The minister pointed to Portugal's efforts in climate action, as it is the first European country to announce a climate neutrality strategy by 2050, explaining that Portugal is seeking to reach climate neutrality by 2045.