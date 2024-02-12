Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is the Sustainable Energy Partner of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024, which is taking place from 12th-14th February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

In a keynote speech titled ‘Global Energy Transitions’, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, will talk about the main factors impacting energy markets, effective decarbonisation solutions, the importance of research and development, and clean and renewable energy technologies such as green hydrogen, which some describe as the fuel of the future.

He will also highlight energy storage solutions and enhancing efficiency, among other topics that align with the global energy transition. Al Tayer will talk about the significance of geopolitical factors in global energy markets as well as nuclear fusion, which is a potential source of clean and almost unlimited energy, despite current challenges such as the disposal of radioactive waste.

He said, “We are pleased to be the Sustainable Energy Partner of the World Governments Summit. The summit reflects the UAE’s leadership in sectors, including the government sector, and in anticipating and shaping the future. It is a platform for governments, organisations, and decision makers around the world to learn about different visions, theories, and practices as well as discuss plans to enhance future readiness and support sustainable development. We are also pleased to share with the world DEWA’s experience in accelerating the shift towards a green economy by transitioning to clean and renewable energy sources to achieve net zero by 2050. This supports the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to supply 100 percent of energy from clean sources by 2050.”

During its participation in the World Governments Summit, DEWA is highlighting its major clean and renewable energy projects including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030. DEWA will also highlight its pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta with a planned production capacity of 250MW and the first station of its kind in the GCC, as well as other pioneering projects and innovative initiatives.

More than 4,000 participants from the public and private sectors will participate in 110 interactive sessions at WGS 2024, including 200 speakers from 80 international, regional and intergovernmental organisations including the UN, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organisation, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Arab League. It will also welcome eight Nobel prize winners, and provide a platform for 23 ministerial meetings in the presence of more than 300 ministers. In partnership with a select group of knowledge partners, the Summit will launch more than 25 strategic reports, focusing on the most important practices and trends in vital sectors.