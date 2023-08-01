DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has revealed that the number of water accounts reached 1,023,079 accounts by the end of the first half of 2023 compared to 974,514 accounts by the end of the first half of 2022, an increase of around 5%.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "DEWA has a comprehensive approach to ensure the sustainability of water resources in line with the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030, which focuses on enhancing water resources and using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions. By utilising innovation and the latest technologies, we have improved the efficiency of the water network and reduced its losses from 42.5% in 1989 to 2.2% in 2022, compared to around 15% in North America."

Al Tayer explained that DEWA's desalinated water capacity had reached 490 million imperial gallons of water per day (MIGD). According to DEWA's strategy, 100% of desalinated water will be produced by a clean energy mix that uses renewable energy and waste heat by 2030. This will allow Dubai to exceed global targets for using clean energy to desalinate water.

DEWA's Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Complex has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world, with a production capacity of 490 MIGD, which is equivalent to 2,227,587 cubic metres per day.

This is the second world record for Jebel Ali Power Generation & Water Production Complex. In 2021, the Complex was confirmed as the world's largest single-site natural gas power generation facility.