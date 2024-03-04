Viola Communications, a leading marcomms solutions provider in the MENA region, has entered into a 10-year strategic partnership with ADNOC to utilise outdoor media leasing spaces for advertising in the capital and enhance ADNOC's brand visibility in Al Dhanna city.

As part of the partnership, Viola will install and operate outdoor media advertising solutions on ADNOC assets in strategic locations across the capital and Al Dhannah city to ensure maximum audience engagement.

The company will prioritise local suppliers while strengthening ADNOC’s In-Country Value contribution to Al Dhannah as it delivers on the partnership agreement.

The agreement was signed at ADNOC's headquarters by Saif Al Falahi, Executive Vice President of Group Business Support and Special Tasks at ADNOC, and Ammar Sharaf, Founder and CEO of Viola Communications, in the presence of senior representatives from both entities.

Ammar Sharaf, Founder and CEO of Viola Communications, said, “At Viola, our strategic roadmap plays a crucial role in amplifying our vision and future plans, driving us towards a pivotal shift in marketing communications and outdoor advertising.”

He also underpinned the significance of the partnership with ADNOC, highlighting how leveraging Viola’s diverse assets will enhance the local business ecosystem and introduce innovative revenue streams, in line with UAE Centennial 2071 goals to bolster the growth of the national economy.

Sharaf continued, “We are committed to identifying the most promising opportunities and forging partnerships that extend our expertise locally and internationally. We look forward to the launch of numerous flagship projects, expanding our outdoor advertising presence and integrating it into our innovative, state-of-the-art network across a range of digital and traditional media solutions in key locations, while also customising marketing solutions tailored to different areas in Abu Dhabi.”

Viola Communications is a subsidiary of the Multiply Group under IHC. The company has played a pivotal role in executing numerous high-profile projects in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi government with its extensive portfolio of hoardings, lampposts, and bus-wraps, while in line with the UAE’s strategic plan for digital transformation it has introduced a network of digital assets including D.Toplight, D.Totemlights, D.Hoardings, D.Skylight bridge banners and D.Taxi-top media screens, forming the largest advertising network in the region. These efforts underscore Viola's ongoing commitment to fulfilling the digital transformation strategy.