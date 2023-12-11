The UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said that tactical blockages should be cleared so that countries can reach a deal on resolving climate change at the COP28. He also said that a new text in the negotiations would be delivered shortly, as he addressed a press conference earlier in the day at the summit.



“The success will be determined by an outcome that delivers for people and country. The highest climate ambition means for jobs, more for economies, less pollution, better infrastructure,” he said.



He asked negotiators to reject incrementalism and ensure the highest ambition was the main focus, with an outcome delivered in the next 24 hours, one that everyone is happy with.



To achieve a “renewables energy revolution, we need to leave the dependence on fossil fuels behind,” he said, adding, “Finance must be the bedrock of the scale up in climate action on all fronts. A new text will land within minutes. But the areas where options need to be negotiated have narrowed significantly."



“We are now here to discuss two issues. One, how high is our ambition in mitigation; and two, are we willing to back this transition with the proper means of support.”



Stiell said that from the viewpoint of the UN, the highest levels of ambition are possible on both. “But if we reduce on one, we reduce our ability to achieve success on both,” he added.



After 11 days of negotiations, all eyes are on tomorrow, with climate activists hoping for a breakthrough in a phase out of fossil fuels, which COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber has stated in several of speeches, is inevitable, but needs to be done pragmatically.



(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

