ABU DHABI - Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), met with Seung-il Cheong, President and CEO of the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), the joint venture partner and prime contractor of the Brakah Nuclear Energy Project, being developed in the Al Dhafra region in the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

The meeting took place in the Korean capital, Seoul, as a key component of a UAE delegation visit to meet with KEPCO and Team Korea companies, as well as with key government officials. Al Hammadi's visit to South Korea comes within the framework of the joint venture agreement between ENEC and KEPCO and in line with the special strategic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Korea.

Al Hammadi and Cheong discussed the progress of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, with the KEPCO CEO reaffirming his team’s commitment to completing the remaining units at Barakah in an efficient and high-quality manner to realise the full value of the plant in terms of electricity generated and the significant carbon emissions the plant saves. They also discussed prospects for future cooperation and exploring the opportunities available in the nuclear energy sector.

The overall completion rate of the Barakah Plant is now more than 97 percent, as the first and second Units are commercially operational and producing electricity 24/7, and the third Unit is in the operational readiness phase pending receipt the Operating License from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

The Barakah Plant is accelerating the decarbonisation of the power sector in the UAE and the Arab World, significantly contributing to achieving Net Zero by 2050.