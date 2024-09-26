Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) inked a joint agreement to ensure sustainable and affordable access to water for communities in emerging countries, according to a press release.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by TAQA, UEZ, a French global leader in circular solutions for water management, and Siemens, a leading German technology company.

In line with the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, the three entities seek to develop a breakthrough solution to bolster the future of desalination in emerging countries.

The initiative is a five-year global competition that aims to drive a change in desalination technologies - reimagining systems, methods, and materials. It will facilitate the widespread use of desalination in a way that promotes greater socio-economic equity and environmental sustainability.

Under the agreement, TAQA’s power and water generation business will be integrated with Suez and Siemens to develop cost-effective desalination technology.

The joint project is expected to create a sustainable solution that optimises energy consumption while ensuring affordability, allowing more countries to benefit from desalination solutions.

Farid Al Awlaqi, CEO of Generation at TAQA, said: “We must address the global water scarcity crisis by collaborating with companies and organisations and fast-tracking innovative solutions to address these issues faced by too many people and communities across the globe.”

“TAQA is committed to producing and delivering potable water that is as energy-efficient as possible by adopting innovative desalination technologies combined with cleaner energy sources,” Al Awlaqi asserted.

TAQA recently rolled out a new brand identity for its group of companies to expand delivering integrated power and water services in the UAE as well as globally.

