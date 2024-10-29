ABU DHABI, - SAFEEN Subsea, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, has launched “SAFEEN Green,” a state-of-the-art remotely operated unmanned vessel (USV) designed to revolutionise marine surveys and inspections thanks to its capacity to deliver geophysical data to commercial standards and its operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

SAFEEN Green represents a significant advancement in the subsea services industry. It can operate up to 200 nautical miles offshore, collecting high-quality geophysical and hydrographic data with minimal environmental impact.

This innovative vessel is controlled from an onshore Remote Operation Centre (ROC), utilising advanced navigation and safety technologies to ensure continuous and secure operations.

Operating on 100% renewable electric power or biofuel, SAFEEN Green has 10% of the emissions of a conventional vessel, guaranteeing a significantly reduced carbon footprint. Its unmanned operation enhances safety by eliminating risks to personnel, while dual autopilots, redundant HD cameras, and comprehensive monitoring systems ensure secure and efficient operations.

Additionally, its modular payload options and superior fuel economy provide cost-efficiency without compromising performance.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of the Maritime & Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, said, “The launch of SAFEEN Green marks a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainability and technological innovation. By integrating advanced remote operations and zero-emission capabilities, we are setting new standards for the maritime industry, encompassing safety and efficiency while remaining competitive and contributing to a greener future.”

Tareq Abdulla Al Marzooqi, CEO of SAFEEN Subsea, part of AD Ports Group, emphasised the vessel’s unique capabilities, “SAFEEN Green is not just another unmanned vessel; it is a testament to our dedication to excellence and environmental stewardship. With its ability to operate independently for extended periods and perform a wide range of subsea tasks, SAFEEN Green is poised to become an invaluable asset for offshore EPC projects in the region.”

Before being deployed in the UAE, SAFEEN Green underwent extensive trials in the North Sea. The vessel’s operational flexibility allows it to serve multiple sectors, including oil and gas, wind farms, and deep-sea minerals, delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions.

SAFEEN Subsea, a joint venture between AD Ports Group and NMDC Group, provides exceptional subsea services and bespoke solutions to enhance planning, engineering, construction, positioning, and installation activities for major offshore EPC projects.